US Return To Normalcy Could Be ‘Late Summer Or Early Fall’ Of 2021, Fauci Says

The U.S. could return to normalcy in either “summer or early fall” of 2021 if a majority of Americans receive a coronavirus vaccination, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a Monday interview.

“We’ve got to make sure that people get vaccinated,” Fauci told NBC New York’s David Ushery in a televised interview. “So if 75-85 percent of the people in the country get vaccinated as the vaccine becomes available, and the general public — not speaking of the people of the highest priority who have underlying conditions — the young men and women…”

“If they get vaccinated through April, May and June, and really do a full-court press to get everybody vaccinated, you can get back to normal or at least approaching close to normal, as you get into the late summer and early fall.”

Vaccines from pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna have proven to be greater than 90% effective in initial trails, according to the Washington Post. Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced that his state is set to receive nearly 85,000 doses of Pfizer’s immunization, WTVD reported.

Fauci indicated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will issue guidelines on the incoming injections, but the distribution process will be spearheaded by “local officials.” (RELATED: US Could Reach Herd Immunity By May 2021 If 70% Of Americans Get The Vaccine, Top Doctor Says)

“I think the people of New York need to realize that even though the CDC will make recommendations based on the advice they got from the committee, the ultimate decision of how it’s distributed in the various batches that come through, is to the local officials,” the health authority told Ushery.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.