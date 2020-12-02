BYU’s Playoff Chances Appear To Be Dead

BYU’s chances of making the College Football Playoff appear to be officially dead in the water.

In the latest rankings, the 9-0 Cougars checked in at 13th! Yes, an undefeated FBS team with a legit Heisman contender for a quarterback in Zach Wilson came in at 13th. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

More or less, the committee ended any speculation about whether or not BYU could make the playoff Tuesday night.

The answer seems to be 100% no. With the season winding down and only a few weekends of games left, there’s simply no way BYU can jump into the top four.

Short of absolute hell breaking loose in the top ten, which seems unlikely, the Cougars are going to end up being left out in the cold.

While I don’t have any ties to BYU and don’t really care about their fate, I do think it’s complete nonsense a team can be as dominating as they’ve been, have a superstar quarterback and more or less be given the middle finger when it comes to the playoff.

If BYU isn’t in contention for the playoff with a 9-0 record, then what do we need to see? Do they need to beat teams by 100?

I love college football, and I hate to see great teams get frozen out. The hardest pill to swallow will be if BYU goes out against a top 10 team in a bowl game and smokes them.

Where have we seen that movie before? Oh, UCF did that to Auburn after being left out back in 2017.

It’s a damn shame, but BYU’s dreams are dead.