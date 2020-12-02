Clemson And Notre Dame Will End Their Regular Seasons This Saturday

The ACC has done a huge favor for Clemson and Notre Dame.

The conference announced that the Tigers and Fighting Irish will both play their final regular season game this upcoming weekend, which means they’ll have a week off before the ACC title game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Several schedule adjustments have been made, including an update to the Medical Advisory Report. Based on current standings and results to date, @NDFootball holds all tiebreakers and has clinched a spot in the ACC Football Championship Game.https://t.co/XRA9376DwR — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 1, 2020

The ACC wrote the following in part about the decision:

Following a recommendation from the conference Athletic Director football subcommittee, the league’s Athletic Directors have voted to preserve the integrity of the ACC Football Championship Game by evaluating each of the three teams in contention (Clemson, Miami and Notre Dame) based on a nine-game conference schedule. As a result, Clemson and Notre Dame will conclude the regular season this weekend.

This is going to piss off fans who support teams in every single conference other than the ACC. The conference just cleared a path for Clemson and Notre Dame to the ACC title game.

FSU vs. Clemson won’t be scheduled and the Fighting Irish are no longer required to play Wake Forest before the conference championship.

The ACC literally just served up a gift to both programs. They get a week over before the ACC championship and have to play one fewer game before gearing up for the playoff.

Imagine being Alabama and watching this unfold? How is this not a competitive advantage? I’m sure Nick Saban handled seeing this news well!

Obviously, both programs are outstanding and the winner of the ACC title game is a lock for the playoff. Still, canceling the Wake Forest game and not rescheduling the FSU game is a clear sign that the ACC is protecting both teams.

They have to look out for themselves, but this is going to piss people off. Welcome to football in 2020! Embrace the chaos!