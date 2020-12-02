Nikki Haley Criticizes Biden’s OMB Pick, Neera Tanden

Former Ambassador to The United Nations Nikki Haley criticized President-elect Joe Biden’s choice of Neera Tanden to serve on his administration.

“Tanden has shown bad judgment in the past. She said that @realDonaldTrump is ‘part of [a] conspiracy against [the] US’ & has a track record of disparaging Rep Senators,” Haley tweeted Tuesday.

“There’s a saying that ‘personnel is policy,’ which is why Biden’s nomination of Tanden is deeply concerning,” Haley tweeted.

Biden picked Tanden to be the director of the Office of Management and Budget for his administration, The Wall Street Journal reported. Tanden is the leader of a center-left-leaning think tank, the Center for American Progress.

Tanden served on former President Barack Obama’s and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns as a senior policy advisor, Politico reported. (RELATED: Biden Announces Nominations For Economic Cabinet Positions)

“Biden’s pick for budget chief is Neera Tanden. Tanden is one of the architects of ObamaCare, has been described as a Clinton loyalist for her years of service to Hillary Clinton & spent years leading a liberal think tank where she oversaw proposals like ‘Medicare Extra for All,'” Haley also tweeted Tuesday.

Tanden deleted over 1,000 tweets dating as far as Nov.1, The New York Post reported. Some of the erased tweets criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins.

Tanden also circulated a baseless theory that Russian hackers caused Clinton’s loss to President Donald Trump in the 2016 election, The New York Post reported. Some of Tanden’s tweets weren’t deleted.

“Why did he lie about this? Because he knows people have intuitive sense Russians did enough damage to affect more than 70K votes in three states,” Tanden tweeted in 2017.

Twitter users critical of Haley called her hypocritical, The New York Post reported. Some noted the former ambassador said President Donald Trump’s possibility of becoming the 2016 Republican presidential nominee was “scary.”

Tanden, the Center for American Progress, the Biden transition team and Stand For America, an advocacy group Haley started, didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

