Economist Walter Williams Dead At 84

Prolific author and free-market economist Walter Williams died Tuesday at the age of 84, numerous sources reported.

A significant influence on numerous high-profile conservatives and libertarians, Williams was a heavyweight in economics, often appearing in front of Congressional committees to testify on subjects including labor policy and taxation, according to his site.

Born in Philadelphia, Williams went on to earn numerous academic credentials and positions, serving as John M. Olin Distinguished Professor of Economics at George Mason University since 1980 and on the faculties of numerous universities including California State University Los Angeles and Temple University.

He wrote more than 150 publications in economic and legal journals, among others, and authored 10 books, including “The State Against Blacks,” which focused on the condition of blacks in America and on the influence of local, state and federal laws in hindering their progress. The book was made into a PBS documentary called “Good Intentions,” according to Economic Policy Journal, as was his book “Up From the Projects: An Autobiography.” (RELATED: Walter Williams: Americans misunderstand point of the Second Amendment [VIDEO])

He also appeared regularly in roughly 140 national newspapers, where his syndicated weekly column would be published. Among the topics he focused on in the months prior to his death included race and police brutality, in which he offered insights that pointed to family dynamics in the black community.

High-profile conservative and libertarian-leaning figures offered their condolences over Williams’ death on social media, remembering him as an unapologetic thinker who inspired many.

The Heritage Foundation noted in a tweet his humble upbringing, from the child of a single mother in the projects of North Philadelphia.

