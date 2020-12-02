Gardner Minshew Is Healthy, But Won’t Start At Quarterback For The Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is healthy, but he won’t start this Sunday against the Vikings.

According to Eugene Frenette, head coach Doug Marrone has decided to stick with Mike Glennon as the team’s starting quarterback. Glennon is the third quarterback to see time this season for the Jaguars, and he’ll start at least for one more week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Marrone says after meeting with Gruden and McAdoo, decided Glennon gives #Jaguars best chance to win so he will start Sunday vs. Vikings. — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) December 2, 2020

The decision is a bit mind-boggling because Gardner Minshew is healthy and available after dealing with a thumb issue, according to Michael DiRocco.

For those wondering, QB Gardner Minshew’s thumb is fine. Coach Doug Marrone said trainers told him Minshew is full-go. #Jaguars may have different starting QB each week now depending on how things go, Marrone said. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) December 2, 2020

I hate this move by the Jaguars. I absolutely hate it. Why the hell is anyone other than Minshew starting if the mustached football hero is ready to go?

This is Minshew’s team. The Jaguars made sure of that when they shipped Nick Foles out of town to Chicago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5)

You can’t have Minshew in pads and on the sidelines. The fact of the matter is that nobody outside of Jacksonville gives a damn about the Jaguars other than when Minshew is playing.

So, why is Mike Glennon going to start?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5)

I’m not saying head coach Doug Marrone should be fired immediately, but let’s also not rule it out.