Jim Harbaugh Seems To Be Upset People Aren’t Trusting His Process As The Wolverines Are 2-4

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh recently made an incredibly tone-deaf comment.

In a Twitter video posted Tuesday by Brad Galli, Harbaugh seemed to lament people who don’t believe in his process in Ann Arbor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With the Wolverines sitting at 2-4, Harbaugh told the media in part, “Outside of the program, I think people are very results-oriented. The process to us is very important. Process not as important outside of the program.”

You can watch his full comments below.

“There’s disdain from the process by some. To us that’s the whole ballgame,” Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan on Monday. “I think sometimes outside of the program, I think people are very results-oriented. The process to us is very important.” pic.twitter.com/JTCbJqVPaL — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 1, 2020

Okay, Harbaugh is just screwing with us at this point, right? This can’t be real. The Wolverines are getting dominated pretty much whenever they take the field, and Harbaugh is out here talking about the process.

It’s honestly insulting to all the good people in Michigan who deserve and expect a good football team.

I honestly can’t believe he actually stepped in front of a camera and talked about people being “very results-oriented.”

In what business do the results not matter? Does he think college football is charity? Does he think he’s coaching little kids?

This is the Big 10. Outside of the NFL, it doesn’t get any bigger than the stage he’s on. Yet, he’s out here talking about it like it’s no big deal at all! Just trust the process!

Michigan needs to fire him immediately. You simply can’t have a coach running around talking like this when you’re multiple games under .500. I feel bad for people in Michigan. Their historic program has been turned into a joke.