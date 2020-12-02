‘If Dead People Can Do It, So Can You’: John Kennedy Encourages Georgia Republicans To Turn Out In Special Election

Republican Lousiana Sen. John Kennedy encouraged Georgia Republicans to turn out and vote for GOP Senate candidates in January’s U.S. Senate runoff election.

Some Republicans are concerned that President Donald Trump’s allegations of a “rigged” election could dissuade Georgia Republicans from supporting Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler as they seek to hold their seats in the January 5 runoff.

The GOP must win one of two seats to maintain their majority and what would be a check on a President Joe Biden for at least the next two years.

“Let me speak very plainly for a second,” Kennedy told Fox News host Sean Hannity during a Wednesday night appearance on “Hannity.” “Unless you have the IQ of a root vegetable, you know how important this election is. It is a second presidential election. Why do you think President Obama and Mr. Biden are going to Georgia to campaign? They are going to treat this as a second referendum on President Trump and his accomplishments.”

WATCH:

“Furthermore, if we lose in Georgia, Senator Schumer, Senator Bernie Sanders, Speaker Pelosi, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez are all in charge,” Kennedy continued. “If this is America, they are entitled to their opinions. But in my opinion, their ideas are barking mad. Barking mad. Do you really want to be governed by neo-socialists?”

Kennedy emphasized his message by making a pun out of the allegation that multiple dead people “voted” in the November 2020 election.

“So my message to the good people of Georgia, I’m not trying to mess in your business, I know you’re sick of politics, but please take the time and make the effort to go vote,” he said. “Look at it this way, if dead people can do it, so can you.”

The Louisiana senator remarked that Trump “understands how high the stakes are” and will “speak straight up to the people of Georgia” when he visits on Saturday. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Says Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ‘Needs To Change The Law Before It’s Too Late’)