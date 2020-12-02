John Mulaney Says Secret Service Investigated Him After He Made A Joke About Trump On ‘SNL’

Comedian John Mulaney said he was investigated by the United States Secret Service after he made a joke about stabbing people in power.

Mulaney revealed the news about the investigation during Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke, and I have to say, am I stoked there’s a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much,” Mulaney told Kimmel. “But the person vetting me was very understanding that the joke had nothing to do with Donald Trump. It was an elliptical reference to him. I didn’t say anything about him.” (RELATED: John Mulaney Jokes On ‘SNL’ About Senators Stabbing Julius Caesar, Says It ‘Would Be An Interesting Thing If We Brought That Back Now’)

Mulaney told the joke while hosting a February episode of “Saturday Night Live,” and it went as follows:

“Leap Year began in the year 45 B.C. under Julius Caesar,” Mulaney said. “This is true. He started the Leap Year in order to correct the calendar and we still do it to this day. Another thing that happened under Julius Caesar was he was such a powerful maniac that all the senators grabbed knives and they stabbed him to death. That’d be an interesting thing if we brought that back now.”

“I asked my lawyer if I could make that joke and he said, ‘Lemme call another lawyer.’ And that lawyer said yes,” he added in the interview.