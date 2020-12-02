‘He Is Either A Liar Or A Fool’: Lou Dobbs Criticizes AG Bill Barr Over Voter Fraud Comments

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs said Attorney General William Barr “is either a liar or a fool” Tuesday for disputing claims of extensive voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“For the attorney general of the United States to make that statement, he is either a liar or a fool, or both,” Dobbs said during his opening monologue on Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

Dobbs suggested Barr could be “simply unprincipled” or “he may be, perhaps, compromised … But in no way can he honestly stand up before the American people and say that the FBI has with any integrity or intensity investigated voter fraud in this country and then say it did not amount to anything.” (RELATED: Lindsey Graham: ‘If We Don’t Fight Back In 2020, We’re Never Going To Win’ The Presidency Again)

Barr said Tuesday that the Department of Justice has found no evidence of extensive voter fraud that could have affected the outcome of the presidential election. Other Republicans have also cast doubt on voter election fraud claims from the White House, or discredited it altogether.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP.

Trump continues to insist that he had the election stolen from him and on Sunday said the Supreme Court should assess those claims, while admitting there was no certainty of that happening.

Dobbs noted that Barr had not commented on the voter fraud allegations until Tuesday and that “he was last seen in public view 22 days ago. The Department of Justice has been absolutely unseen.”

The news anchor cited testimony at the Michigan state legislature Tuesday that alleged election night voter fraud and quoted a statement from the Trump campaign refuting Barr’s assertions.

“We have many witnesses swearing under oath they saw crimes being committed in connection with voter fraud,” Dobbs said. “As far as we know, not a single one has been interviewed by the Department of Justice.”

“Perhaps the Attorney General is watching here tonight. Maybe he should be paying attention to what he is seeing here on this broadcast. The FBI is not to be believed, Mr. Attorney General. And, as of right now, neither are you,” said Dobbs. (RELATED: Here’s How Mail-In Ballots Are Counted And Verified To Prevent Fraud)

Barr is not the first Republican to argue that Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud are unsubstantiated and that the campaign’s election lawsuits largely lack evidence. In a Wall Street Journal column, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove said that he can find “no evidence” of systemic voter fraud in the presidential election. (RELATED: Republican Georgia Election Official Gabriel Sterling Explodes On Trump For ‘Inspiring’ Violence With Election Claims)

Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker referred to Trump’s allegations of electoral fraud as “wildly inappropriate” during a Nov. 9 news conference. Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted that Trump has “failed to make even a probable case” for voter fraud. (RELATED: Republican Georgia Secretary Of State Slams ‘Dishonest Actors’ For Misleading President Trump On Election Fraud Claims)