Lindsey Graham Says Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ‘Needs To Change The Law Before It’s Too Late’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham called on Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the state’s GOP-controlled legislative bodies to tighten up their election procedures before a Jan. 5 runoff.

As Republican Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler face off against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the runoff elections, some Republicans are concerned that voters who believe President Donald Trump’s claims that the Nov. 3 election was “rigged” may stay home.

Graham began his Wednesday night interview on “The Story” with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum by encouraging Republicans to “show up and vote.”

“Every signature on mail-in ballots should be verified in a bipartisan way,” Graham said. “So I’m begging the governor to call the legislature back in session and do two things. Make sure that when it comes to verifying signatures on mail-in ballots, that it’s done by bipartisan, not a single individual in a county office that may have an agenda that’s partisan. That is the simple fix.”

The South Carolina senator encouraged Trump’s attorneys to continue to press their claims in court, but pressed Georgia lawmakers to “change your law.”

“I can’t change Georgia law,” he said. “So we need to change the law so that the Senate races are not stolen from us.”

Graham told MacCallum that a “single individual in a county office” verifies signatures right now, and only “11 signatures” were rejected in Fulton County, which was won overwhelmingly by President-elect Joe Biden. (RELATED: Geraldo Rivera Calls For ‘A Real Gut Check,’ Says Trump Is ‘On The Wrong Course’ To Help Georgia Republicans)

“Change the consent decree so that you are verifying signatures before the ballot application was actually made and make sure that every signature is validated by a bipartisan group,” he said. “We have a bipartisan group counting ballots. We have a bipartisan group checking you in when you vote in person. In Georgia, a single person has the final say.”

“We’ve got nobody to blame but ourselves,” Graham concluded. “If we sit on our ass and continue to allow this system to exist. I like the governor. He’s a fine fellow, but he needs to change the law before it’s too late so we don’t get cheated out of these two Senate seats. Period.”