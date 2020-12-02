McConnell Gives Emotional Speech On Senate Floor Over Lamar Alexander’s Retirement

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell got emotional on the floor of the Senate, holding back tears while speaking about retiring Republican Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander.

McConnell gave a Wednesday floor speech about Alexander’s retirement and career in the Senate in which he continued to hold back tears when saying farewell to his close friend and colleague. McConnell called him a friend for eighteen years.

“You’re leaving this body and those of us in it, and the nation it exists to serve, stronger and better because you were here,” McConnell said about Alexander. “I’m sorry that, in a few more weeks, it’ll just be the rest of us left,” McConnell said, holding back tears.

In December 2018, Alexander announced he would not be running for re-election in 2020. (RELATED: Lamar Alexander Is Leaving The Senate After 2020)

“I will not be a candidate for re-election to the United States Senate in 2020,” Alexander said in a statement. “The people of Tennessee have been very generous, electing me to serve more combined years as Governor and Senator than anyone else from our state. I am deeply grateful, but now it is time for someone else to have that privilege.”

The 2020 race will be Tennessee’s second contest for an open Senate seat in two years.