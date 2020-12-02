Kayleigh McEnany Opens Press Conference With Video Loop Of Democrats Breaking Their Own Lockdown Rules

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany lambasted Democrats for “hypocrisy” on their coronavirus lockdown measures during a Wednesday press conference, playing footage of prominent Democrats violating social distancing on a loop.

McEnany also praised the U.S. Supreme Court for deciding in favor of religious groups in New York who sued the state over its limits on attendance at religious services. Numerous prominent Democrats have been seen flaunting their own lockdown measures across the country, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and many more.

Reporters questioned McEnany as to why guests at Trump’s White House Christmas party Tuesday evening didn’t follow social distancing rules either. McEnany argued that Democrats had little standing to criticize. (RELATED: REPORT: Chinese Communist Party Falsified Its Coronavirus Stats, Leaked Internal Documents Show)

“If you can loot businesses, burn down buildings, engage in protests, you can also go to a Christmas party,” she said, according to PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor.

McEnany also addressed whether Trump plans to skip the inauguration ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden, a possibility the president has been vague on.

“I’ll leave that to the president to make his announcement,” McEnany said,

Trump has also threatened in recent days to veto the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) if it does not first include langauge abolishing Section 230 and second, not include language renaming military bases currently named after Confederate figures. McEnany said Trump’s threat is “serious,” clarified that Trump hasn’t indicated whether he would still veto a bill with just one of those demands.