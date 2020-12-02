Melania Vs. Michelle: Here’s How The Media Reacted To White House Christmas Decor

First lady Melania Trump unveiled this year’s Christmas decorations at the White House this week, but she wasn’t welcomed with warm praise by media outlets the way former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Christmas decorations were in previous years.

This year the First Lady faced backlash for leaked audio from CNN where she complained about decorating for Christmas. (RELATED: Melania Unveils White House Christmas Dedicated To ‘America The Beautiful’)

“I’m working … my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?,” the audio revealed.

Kenzie Bryant of Vanity Fair was quick to criticize the first lady:

“Hell on earth, it sounds like. Forced Christmas cheer at its worst. And yet, she goes on. She does it. She does the f***ing Christmas stuff year after year, and she doesn’t want your pity or mine,” Bryant wrote.

Bryant praised the Obama’s final holiday card:

“It’s a beautiful and thoughtful holiday card to go out on, and nothing like the bars of gold imprinted with Trump’s face that every American will be surely be receiving this time next year,” Bryant wrote in December of 2016.

