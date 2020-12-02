Michael Flynn Promotes Petition Calling On Trump To Suspend The Constitution And Declare Martial Law

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn promoted a petition Tuesday calling on President Donald Trump to temporarily suspend the U.S. Constitution, declare martial law and order the military to oversee a national re-vote for the 2020 presidential election.

The petition, published Tuesday by the Ohio-based non-profit group We The People Convention, said there was “no peaceful way left to preserve our Union” following President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory and urged Trump to exercise his “extraordinary authority” to avert a second civil war.

“Limited Martial Law is clearly a better option than Civil War!” a letter accompanying the petition states.

Flynn, to whom Trump granted a presidential pardon last Wednesday related to the retired Army general’s December 2017 guilty plea for making false statements to the FBI, tweeted a link to the petition Tuesday evening.

“Freedom never kneels except for God,” Flynn tweeted.

The letter accompanying the petition said Trump must be prepared to act as former President Abraham Lincoln did at the onset of the Civil War in the early 1860s, including:

Ordering “hundreds of Northern newspapers that spoke against him to be shut down and their owners and editors arrested.”

Ordering the arrest of an Ohio congressman “for the crime of speaking out against him.”

Signing an arrest warrant for the then-Chief Justice of the Supreme Court who ruled that Lincoln had illegally suspended the Writ of Habeas Corpus.

Ordering the arrest of thousands of Maryland citizens “for the crime of ‘suspected Southern sympathies,”‘ some of whom were held in military prisons without trial for years.

“Many will object to these actions, as they did in Lincoln’s day, but we assure you that We the People understand that no less action will suffice to prevent the loss of our Constitutional right to vote and preserve our Republic,” the letter stated.

The letter said Trump’s declaration of martial law and temporary suspension of the Constitution must be for the sole purpose of having the military oversee a national re-vote that “reflects the true will of the people.”

Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood also promoted the petition on Tuesday, tweeting that Trump should “declare martial law” to avert a civil war spurred on by bad actors led by communist China.

Good morning. Our country is headed to civil war. A war created by 3rd party bad actors for their benefit – not for We The People. Communist China is leading the nefarious efforts to take away our freedom.@realDonaldTrump should declare martial law.https://t.co/h3Ym5ytMYt — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 1, 2020

Numerous news outlets have called the election for Biden, who is expected to receive 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232.

The electors for each state are expected to meet and cast their ballots on Dec. 14, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Trump said Thursday he will vacate the White House if the Electoral College formally declares Biden the winner of the 2020 election. (RELATED: ‘Certainly I Will,’: Trump Says He’ll Vacate White House If Biden Wins Electoral College Vote)

