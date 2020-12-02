Michael Moore Makes Appeal To Trump Supporters: ‘If Millions Of You Die Off, That’s A Lot Less Republican Voters’

Michael Moore appealed to supporters of President Donald Trump to wear a mask during the pandemic, stating that “if millions” of them “die off” that’s “a lot less Republican voters.”

“I have two words for MAGA Nation: Don’t Die,” the 66-year-old filmmaker captioned his post on Instagram Wednesday, along with a series of snaps showing Trump supporters at rallies, with some not wearing a face mask. It is unclear from the photos when any of them were taken. (RELATED: Michael Moore: ‘F**k Hope, Seriously, F**k Hope,’ Trump Will Be ‘The Last President’)

“Your love of and loyalty to Trump isn’t worth your life,” he added. “With 73 million of you refusing to wear a mask and to social distance, there’ll be no way to eradicate this disease. And a lot of you are going to die.”

Moore then went on to appeal to the president’s supporters on the basis that if many of them lose their lives due to the coronavirus, that will mean the Democrats will “win every election from here on out.” RELATED: Michael Moore: ‘Trump–You Know Exactly What You’re Doing’ With Anti-Media Rhetoric)

“Look at it this way — if millions of you die off, that’s a lot less Republican voters — and that means we win every election from here on out!” the documentary film maker explained.

“Do you want your loved ones who are left behind to be ruled by US?” he added. “Because when you’re gone, we’re gonna make sure every single one of them has free health care, free college, a middle class wage, and living in a neighborhood with all kinds of people — and in cities and states being run by women!”

Moore concluded his post stating that he’s going to see “that that all happens — all because” people “wouldn’t wear a 50-cent mask!”

“And most important, when you’re dead from Covid-19, who’s gonna be left to kick my ass?!” he added. “YOU NEED TO LIVE!”