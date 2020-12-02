Prince Harry Believes Mother Nature Is Punishing The World With Coronavirus

Prince Harry really does believe that Mother Nature is punishing us with coronavirus for not paying attention to climate change.

Prince Harry opened up about his views on the pandemic during an interview with WaterBear published Tuesday. WaterBear is an “interactive streaming platform dedicated to the future of our planet.”

“At the end of the day, nature is our life source,” Prince Harry said during the interview.

Prince Harry said it’s as if Mother Nature wants us to “think about what we’ve done.”

“Somebody said to me at the beginning of the pandemic, it’s almost as though Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms for bad behavior to really take a moment and think about what we’ve done,” Prince Harry said. (RELATED: Prince Harry Slams Social Media For Creating ‘Crisis Of Hate,’ Called For Change)

“[The pandemic has] certainly reminded me about how interconnected we all are, not just as people but through nature,” he added. “We take so much from her and we rarely give a lot back.”

Prince Harry went on to wax poetic about caring about climate change.

“Every single raindrop that falls from the sky relieves the parched ground,” Prince Harry said. “What if every single one of us was a raindrop, and if every single one of us cared?”

Prince Harry has been involved as a climate-change ambassador for a while.