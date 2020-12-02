Editorial

Michigan Cancels The Maryland Game, Matchup Against Ohio State Is Reportedly In Jeopardy

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field calling out to his team during warm ups before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on November 07, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

UPDATE: Michigan vs. Maryland has been canceled, according to a statement from the Wolverines.

It sounds like there’s a growing chance that the football game between Michigan and Ohio State ends up being canceled.

While Ohio State appears to be bouncing back from coronavirus issues, Michigan is apparently not getting better at all when it comes to the pandemic, and has already canceled the game against Maryland. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Chris Balas, the situation in Ann Arbor “has not gotten better on the COVID front,” and he wouldn’t bet on Michigan finishing out the regular season.

Remember when Kirk Herbstreit had to apologize for suggesting Michigan might cancel the game against OSU out of fear and use coronavirus as an excuse?

Well, I don’t know if COVID will be used as an excuse, but it certainly is starting to like the game between the Wolverines and Buckeyes won’t happen.

If the game doesn’t happen, then OSU isn’t eligible for the B1G title game. You can prepare for Columbus to burn down if Michigan keeps the Buckeyes out of the B1G championship.

I want to see OSU in the playoff, but watching the reaction if Michigan ruins their season might honestly be just as good.

No matter what happens next, millions of people are going to be pissed off. That’s about the only thing I can guarantee you.