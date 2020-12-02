Michigan Cancels The Maryland Game, Matchup Against Ohio State Is Reportedly In Jeopardy

UPDATE: Michigan vs. Maryland has been canceled, according to a statement from the Wolverines.

Official word from Michigan: Practices have been paused and Saturday’s game vs. Maryland has been canceled. pic.twitter.com/NUd9AM3fLI — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) December 2, 2020

Michigan announced its game against Maryland is canceled. Earliest Michigan will resume practice is Monday. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) December 2, 2020

It sounds like there’s a growing chance that the football game between Michigan and Ohio State ends up being canceled.

While Ohio State appears to be bouncing back from coronavirus issues, Michigan is apparently not getting better at all when it comes to the pandemic, and has already canceled the game against Maryland. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Chris Balas, the situation in Ann Arbor “has not gotten better on the COVID front,” and he wouldn’t bet on Michigan finishing out the regular season.

Sources: Michigan football’s situation has not gotten better on the COVID front. At this point, we’d bet heavily against games this week or next. — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) December 2, 2020

Remember when Kirk Herbstreit had to apologize for suggesting Michigan might cancel the game against OSU out of fear and use coronavirus as an excuse?

Well, I don’t know if COVID will be used as an excuse, but it certainly is starting to like the game between the Wolverines and Buckeyes won’t happen.

Kirk Herbstreit dares Michigan not to duck Ohio State next week pic.twitter.com/K608RMgpiv — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) December 2, 2020

Just wanted to clarify something I said earlier tonight during our CFP rankings show. Apologize to ⁦@UMichFootball⁩ for my words. pic.twitter.com/tCBGjl7GTV — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 2, 2020

If the game doesn’t happen, then OSU isn’t eligible for the B1G title game. You can prepare for Columbus to burn down if Michigan keeps the Buckeyes out of the B1G championship.

I want to see OSU in the playoff, but watching the reaction if Michigan ruins their season might honestly be just as good.

No matter what happens next, millions of people are going to be pissed off. That’s about the only thing I can guarantee you.