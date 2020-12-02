Roger Goodell Says There’s No Plans For NFL Playoff Bubble

Roger Goodell said there are no plans for the National Football League to have a playoff bubble, as other sports have done during the pandemic.

"NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the idea of the league shifting to a playoff bubble: 'I don't see us doing a bubble in the sense that a lot of media focuses on,'" ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter captioned his post on Instagram Wednesday about the commissioner's comments during a conference call.

“In other words, no plans for it,” Schefter added. “That is not an option for the NFL.”

The comments in his post were part of a longer statement from the NFL commissioner about the league’s plans to deal with the postseason during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Roger Goodell: ‘We don’t see the bubble as most refer to it in one location,'” Schefter tweeted to his followers millions of followers.

"'We feel strongly our protocols are working,'" Goodell said, the NFL insider noted. "'We're willing to adjust and adapt those protocols, take additional steps. But I don't see us doing the bubble in the sense that the media focuses on it.'"

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced off against rivals Baltimore Ravens Wednesday after their game had to be postponed several times due to positive COVID-19 tests by the Ravens.