Sen. Cotton: ‘Neera Tanden Has No Chance Of Being Confirmed’ Because Of ‘Radical Liberal Ideas’

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton said Wednesday that Neera Tanden will not receive Senate confirmation as the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in a Joe Biden administration.

“Well, the problem with Neera Tanden is not so much her tweets. It’s her radical liberal ideas,” Cotton told “Fox & Friends.” “Neera Tanden has no chance of being confirmed.”

Biden nominated the Center for American Progress president Tuesday along with Janet Yellen for secretary of the treasury. (RELATED: A Biden Administration Pick Allegedly Punched A Liberal Reporter In The Chest For Asking A Question About Hillary Clinton)

“This is a woman who wants Congress to hold up coronavirus relief for the American people so we can give checks to illegal immigrants. There is no chance Neera Tanden’s going to be confirmed,” Cotton said, repeating his prediction. The senator suggested she “might as well step aside or Joe Biden might as well withdraw her and go back to the drawing board.”

Cotton said it is was “disappointing” that Biden continues “to roll out these far left nominees that belie the points he’s made since the election that he wants to govern in a sense of unity or from the middle. What he’s going to do is govern from the far left and that’s going to be bad for working Americans.”

Cotton suggested Biden’s choice of Tanden indicted how the president-elect “is going back to the Obama-Biden era where we’re going to have more taxes and more regulations, not have a government that works with and stands beside the American people.”

Tanden’s nomination has not been applauded by Republicans and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham called her a “nut job” during a Monday night interview.

Before her nomination was announced, Tanden deleted more than 1,000 posts from her Twitter account, where she has been a vocal critic of the same Republican senators who will ultimately decide whether she becomes the next OMB director. (RELATED: Biden’s Choice To Lead Budget Office Suggested Libya Should ‘Pay Us Back With Oil Money’)

“I look forward to working together alongside the dedicated career professionals of the OMB to expand possibilities for every American family,” Tanden said Tuesday. “Thank all you for this profound opportunity to serve.”

Biden said he wants his cabinet team to focus on how to alleviate the economic strain produced by the coronavirus pandemic. He has also said that even if another coronavirus package is passed before his inauguration, he will seek further remedial action.