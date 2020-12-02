Snoop Dogg Launching Pro Boxing League Called ‘The Fight Club’

Snoop Dogg and Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh have teamed up and the pair plan to launch a pro boxing league called “The Fight Club.”

“This was the first event of a league that we have called ‘The Fight Club,'” Kavanaugh shared with TMZ in a piece published Wednesday.

"It's a league owned by Proxima, which is the parent company to Triller and Snoop, and this was the first of many, many events," he added.

“This is gonna be big … The whole idea is we want to change up the way that boxing is done,” Kavanaugh continued. (RELATED: Mike Tyson Returns To The Ring In 8-Round Exhibition Against Roy Jones Jr.)

Snoop is a co-owner of the league, according to Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh explained that the 49-year-old rapper will be the one doing fight commentary and booking musical and fight acts for this new league.

The co-owner of Triller also hinted that they are in the process of putting together a major fight with big stars, but was vague on the details.

“I can tell you that the main fight — I can’t say it yet — but it’s gonna be something that everybody wants to see,” Kavanaugh said. “If you thought [Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.] is big, I think that this would be even larger from a worldwide-appetite perspective and something that people want to see.”

As Kavanaugh noted, Snoop‘s commentary during the Tyson and Jones Jr. fight over the weekend generated headlines.

Snoop Dogg steals the show with commentary during Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr boxing exhibition https://t.co/mY1GuXJ00B — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 30, 2020

In case you missed it, the “Gin and Juice” hitmaker compared the two fighters to his uncles and more.

“This s*** like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue,” Snoop said during the pay-per-view event, per the Daily Mail. “Get your uncle out of it, get him out!” he added.

Social media users loved it as well, with people like ESPN star Stephen A. Smith tweeting that the superstar rapper’s commentary was the best part of the fight.

“Are y’all listening to my man @SnoopDogg call this fight,” Smith reportedly wrote. “I don’t know about the rest of y’all, but I’m loving this. Snoop’s the most entertaining part of this fight. He’s doing fantastic.”