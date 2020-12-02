Politics

Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Others Blast Obama For Coming Out Against ‘Defund The Police’ Slogan

Photo by Stephen Maturen:Getty Images 2112

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Henry Rodgers Senior Congressional Correspondent
Font Size:

Democratic members of the “Squad” in the House of Representatives slammed former President Barack Obama for coming out against the “defund the police” slogan in an interview that aired partially Tuesday night.

“If you believe, as I do, that we should be able to reform the criminal justice system so that it’s not biased and treats everybody fairly, I guess you can use a snappy slogan like ‘defund the police,’ but you lost a big audience the minute you say it, which makes it a lot less likely that you’re actually going to get the changes you want done,” Obama said about the “Defund the Police” movement. The interview was hosted by Peter Hamby, who hosts a Snapchat political show and was released in full Wednesday.

The comments caused members of the “Squad” to criticize Obama’s comments. Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said on Twitter that defunding the police is “not a slogan.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) (3R) speaks with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) (2R) as U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) (4R) and Rep. Ayanna S. Pressley (D-MA) (R) look on during a House Oversight and Reform Committee July 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib did not direct her comments directly at Obama but sent out tweets about being attacked for a movement that wants to help black lives instead of “racist police systems.”

Democratic Massachusets Rep. Ayanna Pressley sent out a tweet saying she is tired of those to critique the language of activists.

Democratic Missouri Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush also said that “Defund the Police” is not a slogan and directed her comments at Obama.

Meanwhile, in early December, Obama slammed the Democratic Party for failing to give Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez enough speaking time at the Democratic National Convention.

“One thing I will say about the Democratic Party, promoting young people is really important. We stick so long with the same old folks and don’t make room for new voices,” Obama told Snapchat’s “Good Luck America.” (RELATED: ‘Make Room For New Voices’: Obama Scolds Dems For Not Giving Ocasio-Cortez Longer Speech At Convention)

“The fact that AOC only got, what? Three minutes or five minutes? When she speaks to a broad section of young people who are interested in what she has to say, even if they don’t agree with everything she says,” he continued. “New blood is always good. And I say that as somebody who used to be the young, shiny cool guy. But now is the gray-haired old grizzled vet.”