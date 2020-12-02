Taylor Swift Gives Fans Sneak Peak At Re-Recorded ‘Love Story’ In New Ryan Reynolds’ Ad For ‘Match’

Taylor Swift shared a sneak peak Wednesday of her re-recorded “Love Story” in a new Ryan Reynolds’ ad for “Match.”

“Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here’s a sneak peak of Love Story,” the 30-year-old pop singer tweeted to her millions of followers. The post was noted by E! News. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Surprises 11-Year-Old Fan With ‘Fairytale’ Gift After The Girl Wrote Letter To Mailman Thanking Him During Pandemic)

“Working hard to get the music to you soon!!” she added.

Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! https://t.co/0vBFXxaRXR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 2, 2020

Along with the “Shake It Off” hitmaker’s tweet, she included a retweet of the post from Reynolds featuring the devil and his match, a person named “2020.” .(RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

“A match made in hell is still a @match,” the “Deadpool” star tweeted. “Latest work from @MaximumEffort #2020LoveStory.”

Check it out!

Swift’s “Love Story” first debuted in 2008 and is part of dozens of her hits that’s she’s promised to re-record following her battle over the rights of early music.

Last month, Swift shared that she was skipping the 2020 American Music Awards because she was in the process of recording some of her biggest hits.

“The reason I’m not there tonight is I’m actually re-recording of all my old music, in the studio where we originally recorded it so it’s been amazing, and I can’t wait for you to hear it,” Swift shared in a virtual message that aired during the show. “Have a great night. I love you so much.”

As previously reported, the “Blank Space” hitmaker revealed in an interview last year that in November 2020 she planned to start re-recording her first five albums.

The news comes following reports last summer that Taylor’s original masters to her old recordings had been acquired by Scooter Braun, who got them when he bought Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label group. At the time, she made it publicly known that she wasn’t happy with the music mogul.