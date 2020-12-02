The Best Gifts For Teens This Holiday Season

Shopping for teens can be extremely difficult, as many of us already know. Keeping up with what’s cool and trendy isn’t always the easiest chore. This year, we’ve hand-selected a list of the hottest gifts for teens so you don’t have to. Check them out below:

Sometimes when you have your earbuds in for a long time, your eyes can start to hurt. Since many teens wear their headphones almost everyday, it’s important to find a more comfortable way to them. Introducing this new bluetooth beanie! This beanie comes in your traditional beanie style (without a pom-pom) or with a pom-pom as shown above. This product offers stable bluetooth connection, up to 12 hours of battery life, and 100 hours standby time. It’s incredible how far bluetooth has come, and this beanie is no exception. You can play all of your favorite tunes without having a headache after you listen from uncomfortable earbuds! Get yours today for 15% off the already reduced price of $29.99 when you click here. Your son or daughter is sure to love this gift!

Recommended for those 14 years and older, this gift will be enjoyed by any teen who has an interest in technology or aviation. TO launch your drone, just charge the battery and press the take off button. It couldn’t get any simpler for beginner drone fanatics. This drone can take photos as well as record video from the sky. How awesome is that? There’s a 3-speed control that will help you maneuver the gadget in the sky and during landing and takeoff. Once you reach a certain height, your drone will hover at its cruising altitude for about 10 minutes to capture one-of-a-kind photos and videos. Drones are such a unique gift that will be enjoyed by the whole family. Get this product by clicking here for 10% off the already reduced price of $39.99.

Ok, now THIS is cool! Boys and girls alike will love this gift. I had something very similar to this when I was growing up and my brother and I spent hours playing with it. With this product, there’s no need to invest in multiple gaming tables. This converter table has everything all-in-one. Made out of metal and solid wood, there’s no doubt this table will meet your quality standards. Included with your purchase is: a pool, table tennis, foosball and air hockey table top, two hockey pushers, pucks, billiards sticks and balls, ping pong paddles, table tennis balls, ball racks, chalk, a felt brush, and two footballs. This will be enjoyed by all of your children, especially your teens! Get it for $211.81 by clicking here!

Your budding athlete will love this #1 best selling innovative volleyball game. We’ve all played the classic game foursquare on the playground when we were younger, but this set offers a foursquare a fresh new look. Included with your purchase is: a volleyball net, volleyball, a carrying backpack, poles, stakes, boundary lines, and an air pump. To play, set up the net that comes pre-assembled into four squares, serve the ball diagonally to start, then keep the game going by abiding by traditional foursquare rules! Get this gift here for only $139.99. That’s $100 off the original price!

