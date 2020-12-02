You Can Rent The Beach House From ‘The Undoing’ On Airbnb For A Pretty Cheap Price

The infamous beach house from the TV series that has most recently taken over the internet can be rented by you for a pretty cheap price.

The Long Island beach home is listed on Airbnb at $1,300 a night. The space can fit up to 13 guests and features six bedrooms and four bathrooms. The home has appeared in “The Undoing” and HBO’s other hit, “Girls.”

If you haven’t seen “The Undoing,” here is what you’re missing out on:

“This super romantic six-bedroom house was originally built as a coast guard life saving station in 1893,” the description said. It has been beautifully renovated, and furnished with vintage furniture, to maintain its classic farmhouse charm, but with many modern conveniences.” (RELATED: Watch The Latest Trailer For ‘The Undoing’)

“The House is the ideal place to relax and get away from it all,” the listing continued.. “It has plenty of room for everyone to stretch out.”

“There is a big rambling yard all around the house with a jungle gym for children,” the listing said. “Swim or sunbathe on the beach or relax in the shade on one of the four porches. This is a great house for huge get togethers.”

Honestly, this place looks like a pretty good deal for a big group. It’d be perfect for a week-long stay in the summer. I’ve never been to Long Island, but after looking at photos of this home, I’m ready to be there. Also, how cool would it be to stay in a place once visited by Nicole Kidman. That alone is a selling point for me.