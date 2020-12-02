Trudeau Defends Restricting US-Canada Border, Extends Regulations Into 2021

The ban on non-essential travel between the U.S. and Canada is expected to go on into next year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, U.S. News reported Tuesday.

Restrictions on travel between the countries were first implemented in March and have been extended monthly, U.S. News reported. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the most recent extension of the orders on Tuesday.

“Until the virus is significantly more under control everywhere around the world, we’re not going to be releasing the restrictions at the border,” Trudeau said, U.S. News reported.

Canada not ready to loosen border restrictions with US as COVID-19 spikes https://t.co/Z9Ze5jeBBq pic.twitter.com/MjgSQl9qF4 — The Hill (@thehill) December 1, 2020

The ban on non-essential travel does not restrict trade between the U.S. and Canada, U.S. News reported. (RELATED: US Extends Mexico, Canada Border Lockdowns For Additional 30 Days)

“We are incredibly lucky that trade in essential goods – in agricultural products, in pharmaceuticals – is flowing back and forth as it always has. It’s just not people traveling, which I think is the important thing,” Trudeau said, U.S. News reported. Trudeau extended travel restrictions between the countries for an additional 30 days on Nov. 20, spanning until at least Dec. 21, The Hill reported. The U.S. reported over 13 million cases of COVID-19 and around 267,000 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Canada reported around 386,000 cases of COVID-19 and just under 12,300 deaths, according to the World Meter.

