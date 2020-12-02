Video Accidentally Captures Moment A Burglar Attempts To Break Into A Woman’s House

A woman was taking a video of herself dancing on her cell phone when she saw a man attempting to break into her apartment through an open door, reported NBC News.

Hannah Viverette was recording a dance on her second-floor apartment for TikTok, NBC reported. Vivrette lives in Hagerstown, a city of about 40,000 located about 75 miles northwest of Baltimore, NBC reported.

“I had seen him before, and it took me about three seconds to put it all together that this is the man that’s out in his truck that watches me from my balcony that’s made advances at me and in that moment I just knew it wasn’t going to be good,” Viverette told NBC. Vivrette told NBC she “was prepared, for a few moments, to die.”

The burglar, Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, 36, left when Viverette yelled, NBC reported. He lives nearby the crime scene, according to police, and was charged with burglary, second-degree assault and stalking, reported NBC. He was released on $5,000 bond, NBC reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Authorities Arrest Suspected Serial Robber Wanted For 6 Separate Burglaries)

A lawyer in Texas who saw Viverette’s online video has offered her free legal services, NBC reported.

While overall crime in most cities across the country has dropped, The Baltimore Sun reported, the number of murders has increased.