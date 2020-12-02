It’s A Great Time To Jump Into ‘Yellowstone’ With Kevin Costner

It’s the perfect time to start watching “Yellowstone” if you’ve never seen it before.

As I was getting ready to go outside this morning, I spotted my season one and two Blu-rays sitting by my TV, and I immediately got the urge to watch the entire series again. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

For those of you who have never seen “Yellowstone” (seriously, what is wrong with you?), the show follows the Dutton family. They’re a ranching family overseeing a gigantic empire in Montana, and they’re in a constant state of war with their enemies.

From the moment I saw the trailer for season one, I knew I was going to be hooked. I knew that “Yellowstone” was going to be a hit, and I turned out to be 100% correct.

I can’t stress enough how awesome “Yellowstone” is. We’re talking about one of the greatest shows ever put on TV.

Never in my life have I ever seen a show like it, and we might never see one like it again for a very long time.

“Yellowstone” is dark, gritty, intense, full of suspense, the cinematography is beautiful, the dialogue is outstanding and the cast is hall of fame worthy.

Sorry, I can already tell that I’m nerding out in a major way, but it’s what happens whenever I talk about the Paramount Network hit.

The show also unapologetically represents the values we see in the flyover portions of America. It’s about loyalty, family and doing whatever needs to be done in order to survive and secure a future.

Hell, to tell you how popular “Yellowstone” is with millions of people, I was several beers deep at a wedding in Texas a couple weekends back and found myself in a hotel room with people I barely knew discussing it for an hour.

We entered as near strangers and left as friends because of “Yellowstone.”

So, if you’re one of the few people left in America not enjoying “Yellowstone,” get your family together and watch it during the Christmas season. You can thank me later.