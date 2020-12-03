20 Cutlery Sets That Make the Perfect Gift This Holiday Season

Everyone could use a set of quality knives in the kitchen. After all, old tired blades can lead to bad slips resulting in cuts, not to mention the fact that they do nothing for a kitchen’s decor. That’s why a nice set of shiny new cutlery always makes for a great holiday gift, whether it’s for your sister’s new boyfriend, your father-in-law, or yourself — no judgment.

Check out these 20 fabulous cutlery sets that are all on sale this holiday season!

Pacific67 Essentials 2-Piece Knife Set – $159.95

Sometimes, a great set of two quality knives is all a kitchen needs. Beautifully designed with a Japanese VG-10 steel cutting core and a 67-layer Damascus finish, this chef knife and utility knife duo boast incredible cutting abilities with great accuracy.

Get the Pacific67 Essentials 2-Piece Knife Set for $159.95 (reg. $228).

SmartPan 3-Piece Knife Set – $15.99

Boasting a carving knife, santoku knife, and utility knife, this exquisite set is more than capable of meeting all your slicing, dicing, and chopping needs, and they even come in a neat little wooden box for safekeeping.

Get the SmartPan 3-Piece Knife Set for $15.99 (reg $19.99).

Gotham Steel Pro Cut Stainless Steel 10-Piece Knife Set – $77

Made with 100% Japanese solid steel, this 10-piece knife set can make sharp, precise cuts on just about anything. And since they’re super durable and will never rust, they’re the only cutlery you’ll ever need.

Get the Gotham Steel Pro Cut Stainless Steel 10-Piece Knife Set for $77 (reg $125).

Hand-Forged Damascus Steel Chef Knife Set: 3 Pieces – $69.99

These stunningly crafted blades not only cut, slice, and dice with ease, but they’re a total treat for the eyes thanks to their wood scale handles and hand-forged Damascus steel blades.

Get the Hand-Forged Damascus Steel Chef Knife Set for $69.99 (reg. $69.99).

Precision 2-Piece Starter Chef Knife Set – $45.99

Great for someone setting up a kitchen for the first time, this two-piece knife set bosts nothing but high tech materials and incredibly sharp stainless steel blades. Plus, they look super sleek.

Get the Precision 2-Piece Starter Chef Knife Set for $45.99 (reg. $49).

CRIMSON G10 2-Piece Chef & Paring Knife Set – $64.99

From fruit to vegetables to meat, this smartly designed knife set never disappoints with razor-shart German steel blades, a polished finish, and an ergonomic design.

Get the CRIMSON G10 2-Piece Chef & Paring Knife Set for $64.99 (reg. $75).

Black Diamond Knife Block & 5-Piece Blue Primal Ceramic Knife Set – $169

Boasting ceramic blades that are second only to diamonds in hardness, these super-cool knives can cut through just about anything — they even have a microscopically smooth surface that fights any lingering bacteria that may be on them.

Get the Black Diamond Knife Block & 5-Piece Blue Primal Ceramic Knife Set for $169 (reg. $359).

Black Diamond Knife Block & 4-Piece Precision Professional Knife Set – $169.99

Not only can these knives cut just about anything you use to prepare your favorite meals, but they also boast a Black Diamond Knife Block capable of housing 11 different knives, turning your countertop cutlery into a work of art.

Get the Black Diamond Knife Block & 4-Piece Precision Professional Knife Set for $169 (reg. $359).

Small Magnetic Knife Rack & 4-Piece Arondight Knife Set – $120.99

Featuring four of the most essential knives one would need in any working kitchen, this exquisite set also comes with a super-sleek magnetic holding rack.

Get the Small Magnetic Knife Rack & 4-Piece Arondight Knife Set for $120.99 (reg. $165).

Teak Star Slim 9.8″ 005TS Cutting Board & 4-Piece Arondight Knife Set – $169.99

This stylish yet highly-functional cutlery set is essential in any kitchen, with a 7.5-inch chef knife, a 6-inch chef knife, a bread knife, and a paring knife. It even comes with a stylish wood cutting board.

Get the Teak Star Slim 9.8″ 005TS Cutting Board & 4-Piece Arondight Knife Set for $169.99 (reg. $189).

Sukasu Osami Japanese 3-Pc Chef’s Knife Set – $39.99

Sure, these knives are incredibly durable and cut with incredible precision, but boy, are they stunning. Made with sleek pakka wood handles and ultra-durable 3CR13 stainless steel boasting a wavy pattern etched in the blades, these knives are truly a sight for sore eyes.

Get the Sukasu Osami Japanese 3-Pc Chef’s Knife Set for $39.99 (reg. $49.99).

Crimson 15-Piece G10 Knife Block Set – $359

Featuring high-quality German X50 stainless steel blades, beveled 18-degree edges for incredible cutting precision, and ergonomic handles that are some of the strongest you’ll find, this high-end cutlery set is a must-have in any kitchen.

Get the Crimson 15-Piece G10 Knife Block Set for $359 (reg. $749).

Edge of Belgravia 5-Piece Ceramic Blade Knife Set – $129.99

Second to diamonds in hardness, these high–tech zirconium oxide blades are incredibly durable, and stay sharp for many, many years with regular use. Featured in countless blogs and lifestyle magazines, this set always makes for a great gift.

Get the Edge of Belgravia 5-Piece Ceramic Blade Knife Set for $129.99 (reg. $370).

Precision Classic 4-Piece Knife Set – $79.99

Designed by one of the world’s most innovative chef knife brands, this set features a super sleek, bold look, sharp stainless steel blades, and all the essential cutting capabilities you’d want in a great set of cutlery.

Get the Precision Classic 4-Piece Knife Set for $79.99.

Precision Professional 4-Piece Knife Set – $89.99

Perfect for slicing, dicing, and chopping ingredients for your holiday meals and everyday noshes, this set boasts an extra-large chef knife and a bread knife, a 6-inch filleting knife, and a 7.5-inch slicing knife. Plus, its futuristic design looks great in just about any kitchen.

Get the Precision Professional 4-Piece Knife Set for $89.99 (reg. $99).

Titan Forge Pro Series Knife – $27.99

Not only does this 6-inch fillet knife boast a full tang design for extra strength and durability, but it’s also made with incredibly sharp, double-bevel edge high-carbon stainless steel. And thanks to its ergonomic handle, you can cut anything with great precision and comfort.

Get the Titan Forge Pro Series Knife for $27.99 (reg. $29).

Knife Aid: Online Sharpening Service for 5 Knives – $64.99

Not sure how to sharpen your knives? Just send them on over to this game-changing mail-in sharpening service where expert knife smiths will turn your dull, tired knives into sharp, powerful kitchen tools again.

Get the Knife Aid: Online Sharpening Service for 5 Knives for $64.99 (reg. $69).

Cuisinart Classic 15-Piece Cutlery Block Set – $89.99

With their stainless steel blades and safe, ergonomic handles with a cool marble finish, this is truly a must-have cutlery set. They even come with a great wooden storage block and sharpening steel so your blades never get dull.

Get the Cuisinart Classic 15-Piece Cutlery Block Set for $89.99 (reg. $109).

Ronco 20-Piece Knife Set – $49.99

Armed with a whopping 20 different cutting tools, this professional knife set can help you prepare just about anything. The knives’ stainless steel blades and full-tang, triple-riveted handles make them a pleasure to use, whether you’re chopping tomatoes or cutting through a honey-baked ham.

Get the Ronco 20-Piece Knife Set for $49.99 (reg. $59.99).

Zenko Knife Set – $89.99

Successfully funded on Indiegogo and Kickstarter, this set, which consists of a chef knife, santoku knife, utility knife, and paring knife, all boast must-have features, including long-lasting premium high-carbon Japanese steel, a light-weight design, and reduced-blade angles for better cutting.

Get the Zenko Knife Set for $89.99 (reg. $139).

Prices subject to change.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.