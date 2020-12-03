Boise State Vs. UNLV Canceled Because Coronavirus

Boise State vs. UNLV won’t happen this Friday night.

The Mountain West Conference announced Wednesday night that the game between the Ramblers and Broncos was off because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Based on guidance from medical personnel and epidemiologists, Friday’s game has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. Both medical teams have been in communication in order to understand the full picture of COVID issues in our region,” the MWC stated on Twitter.

Another game bites the dust! The sun hasn’t even come up yet in America, and another game is already off of the schedule because of coronavirus.

As I’ve been saying for the past few weeks, the amount of carnage recently unleashed in the world of college football is truly shocking.

It is interesting how the MWC didn’t state that the problems were with either school specifically but medical experts were communicating “in order to understand the full picture of COVID issues in our region.”

I might be reading into this a shade too much, but that makes it sounds like spikes in the MWC region caused this game to be canceled.

If the issues were with a specific program, then why not state it?

Either way, another game is off, and it’s just another blow to the gut. This needs to end, and it needs to end quickly.