A Tiger At Carole Baskin’s Zoo Almost Bit Off The Arm Of Elderly Volunteer During Routine Feeding

A tiger at Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue almost bit off a volunteer’s arm at the shoulder during feeding.

The zoo revealed the news Thursday on its Facebook page.

Candy Couser, who has been a volunteer at the rescue zoo for five years, was trying to feed Kimba Tiger, the post stated. The tiger had been locked in a separate section and Couser stuck her arm in to unlock a part of the cage that was “clipped shut.”

“This is our universal signal NOT to open a gate without the coordinator coming to assist, but Candy said she just wasn’t thinking when she reached in to un clip it,” the post from Big Cat Rescue said.

Big Cat Rescue, owned by Baskin, used the incident to promote the passing of the Big Cat Public Safety Act. (RELATED: ‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin Reveals She’s Bisexual)

“The fact that, despite our intense safety protocols and excellent record of safety, an injury like this can occur just confirms the inherent danger in dealing with these animals and why we need the Big Cat Public Safety Act to eliminate having them untracked in backyards around the country and ending up in sanctuaries where wonderful people like Candy Couser have committed themselves to providing care for those discarded by the pay to play industry,” the Facebook post said.

