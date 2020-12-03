CPB Arrests Colorado Millennial For $3 Million Of Meth Found In Van

A Colorado woman was arrested after Customs and Border Protection officials discovered over $3 million worth of methamphetamine in her vehicle on Monday, officials announced Wednesday.

Officials found 24 packages of suspected methamphetamine worth $3,278,000 in a van driven by the 34-year-old from Westminster, Colorado, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The woman was referred to a secondary inspection while attempting to cross the Anzalduas-Reynosa International Bridge into Hidalgo, Texas, where officials identified 164 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle’s tires.

“Our officers intercepted these strong narcotics due to great observation techniques and commitment to CBP’s mission of keeping dangerous drugs out of our communities,” Port Director at Hidalgo, Pharr and Anzalduas, Carlos Rodríguez said, according to CBP.

“CBP continues to analyze smuggling methods and utilize intelligence, experience and technology to keep our border communities safe and secure. This is a substantial amount of narcotics that will not make it into our communities.” ~Port Director Walter Weaver, Port of Progreso. https://t.co/opftym941Q — Director of Field Operations Randy Howe (@DFOLaredo) December 1, 2020

During the secondary inspection, officers used a non-intrusive imaging system to examine the woman’s Chevy Suburban, according to CBP. (RELATED: 133 Illegal Immigrants and Nearly $48 Million Worth Of Drugs Seized At Texas Border In 5 Days, CBP Reports Show)

“Officers conducting the secondary examination located 24 packages of suspected methamphetamine weighing 164 pounds (74.34 kg) hidden inside the SUV’s tires,” CBP said in a press release.

The methamphetamine and vehicle were seized by officials, and the woman was arrested and transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Homeland Security Investigations, according to CBP.

