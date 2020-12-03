Cris Collinsworth Apologizes For Complimenting Women On Their Impressive Football Knowledge

Cris Collinsworth has apologized for complimenting some unnamed women on their football knowledge.

During the Wednesday game between the Steelers and Ravens, the legendary broadcaster and retired player talked about some women he met who had “really specific questions about the game.” He added that he was “blown away” by their fandom. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, his comments were apparently a bridge too far because he issued an apology late Wednesday night. He wrote in part, “I know the way I phrased it insulted many. I’m so sorry…I’m sick about insulting any fan, but especially female fans and journalists.”

You can read his whole apology below.

Congratulations, America! We did it! We ended sexism by pressuring Cris Collinsworth into an apology. Mission accomplished!

I honestly didn’t even think that his apology was real when I first saw it on Twitter. I thought it had to be a joke.

Literally not a single word that he said was sexist. All he said was that a pair of women really blew him away with their knowledge.

That’s not sexist. He didn’t say he thought women were too dumb to understand football. He simply said these two particular women were super smart.

The reality is that more men than women watch football. Why? Well, believe it or not, most of the women reading this never threw on pads, which means they’re not inherently as tied to the game.

That’s just a fact.

If we’re not at the point where apologies are necessary for comments like this one from Collinsworth, then we’re done as a country. This is simply getting out of control.

