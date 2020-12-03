Everyone Who Gets Coronavirus Vaccine Will Receive Vaccination Card, US Health Officials Say

Vaccination cards will be issued to everyone who receives the coronavirus vaccine, according to health officials.

The Department of Defense shared photos of the cards for the first time Wednesday, according to CNN. The cards will be the “simplest” way to keep track of the COVID-19 vaccinations, Associate Director of the Immunization Action Coalition Kelly Moore told the outlet.

The Department of Defense has released the first images of a Covid-19 vaccination record card and vaccination kits https://t.co/CBLUYSI2DW — CNN (@CNN) December 3, 2020

“Everyone will be issued a written card that they can put in their wallet that will tell them what they had and when their next dose is due,” Moore told CNN. “Let’s do the simple, easy thing first. Everyone’s going to get that.” (RELATED: Moderna Asks FDA For Emergency Approval Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Second Company To Pass Milestone)

Moore also claimed many vaccination places are planning to allow patients to voluntarily give their phone number so they can be reminded when their next dose is available.

Each dose given will be reported to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers Claire Hannan told CNN.

The vaccination kit includes the vaccination card, a needle and syringe, alcohol wipes and a mask, according to CNN.