Lawyer Under Investigation For Allegedly Attempting To Illegally Register To Vote In Georgia

A Florida lawyer is under investigation for allegedly attempting to register to vote in Georgia and calling on others to do the same, WSB-TV reported Thursday.
Attorney Bill Price was allegedly caught on camera Nov. 7 telling Bay County GOP members how they could vote in the upcoming Georgia Senate run-off elections, WSB-TV reported.
“It can be done online or you can request your ballot at your new address in Georgia by mail,” Price said. “You just go to the secretary of state’s website for the state of Georgia and register to vote there,” Price said, according to WSB-TV.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement Thursday that he is investigating the incident and that anyone who attempts to undermine the democratic process will be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Allies Go To War With Former Democrat ‘Con Artists’ Lin Wood And Sidney Powell Over Senate Runoff Comments)
“Those who move to Georgia just to vote in the Senate runoffs with no intention of staying are committing a felony that is punishable with jailtime and hefty fines, Raffensperger said. “They will be found, they will be investigated, and they will be punished.”
Price, according to WSB-TV, told the GOP group that legal routes to victory in Georgia were possible but not realistic. Price argued they had to “start fighting back” and “do whatever it takes.”
“And if that means changing your address for the next two months, so be it. I’m doing that. I’m moving to Georgia and I’m gonna fight and I want you all to fight with me,” Price said.
Diedre Holden, the elections supervisor in Paulding County, Georgia, told the Associated Press (AP) that Price attempted to register to vote with his brother’s address, but his status is pending because he didn’t have a valid Georgia drivers license or other proof of address.
“This is not about Republican or Democrat — this is about doing what’s right,” Holden told the AP. “Everybody’s always screaming, ‘The elections are fraudulent.’ No, we’re trying to do our job.
“We can’t send this message that just because we’re mad that our candidate didn’t win, we can go out and throw an election. It just breaks my heart to see that our country has come to this.”
Price told WSB-TV that he was joking about others registering to vote in Georgia.
“But if my humorous comments bring attention to the massive and widespread voter fraud in Georgia, I would submit to you that it’s a good thing,” Price said.
False registration in Georgia is a felony and can be punished by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $100,000 fine, according to Raffensperger’s statement.