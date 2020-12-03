Lawyer Under Investigation For Allegedly Attempting To Illegally Register To Vote In Georgia

Attorney Bill Price was allegedly caught on camera Nov. 7 telling Bay County GOP members how they could vote in the upcoming Georgia Senate run-off elections, WSB-TV reported.

“It can be done online or you can request your ballot at your new address in Georgia by mail,” Price said. “You just go to the secretary of state’s website for the state of Georgia and register to vote there,” Price said, according to WSB-TV.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement Thursday that he is investigating the incident and that anyone who attempts to undermine the democratic process will be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Allies Go To War With Former Democrat ‘Con Artists’ Lin Wood And Sidney Powell Over Senate Runoff Comments)

“Those who move to Georgia just to vote in the Senate runoffs with no intention of staying are committing a felony that is punishable with jailtime and hefty fines, Raffensperger said. “They will be found, they will be investigated, and they will be punished.”