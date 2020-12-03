The Houston Rockets Trade Russell Westbrook To The Wizards For John Wall And A Draft Pick

Russell Westbrook has been traded to the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards announced late Wednesday night that they had traded for the Houston Rockets superstar. Houston will receive John Wall and a future lottery-protected first round pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Wizards (@washwizards)

I think it’s safe to say that this is by far and away the biggest roster move in the NBA since the draft happened.

I was scrolling through my phone, saw this move and was a bit shocked. Wall is headed to Houston and Westbrook is coming to the Wizards.

I didn’t see that coming at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Wizards (@washwizards)

I’m a huge fan of Russell Westbrook. The man always keeps it real and doesn’t really have much of a filter.

He’s an absolutely electric scorer and he drops amazing quotes when it comes to his talent level. Now, he’s bringing that energy to the Washington Wizards.

Today was probably the longest and most candidly Russell Westbrook has spoken this season. On the conversation/criticism about his game, he says he’s been disengaged from that since he started playing basketball. How? “I’ve been blessed with the talent to not give a f***.” pic.twitter.com/wdBDdPTNzx — Erik Horne (@ErikkHorne) February 13, 2019

I’ve lived in the Washington D.C. area for more than five years, and haven’t gone to a single Wizards game. If fans are allowed in, I might have to change that.

I would love to see Westbrook go off in person.