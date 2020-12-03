Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Heartbreaking Chat She Had With Her Grandfather H.W. Bush After His Wife Died

Jenna Bush Hager revealed a heartbreaking conversation she had with her grandfather, President George H. W. Bush months after his wife, Barbara Bush, had died.

“One of the most profound moments of my life was when I was in Maine the summer after my grandma [Barbara Bush] died with my grandpa [President George H. W. Bush],” the co-host of “Today with Hoda and Jenna” explained Thursday in a piece published by the “Today” show. (RELATED: Here Were George H.W. Bush’s Final Words To His Family)

“And we were just sitting at the dinner table, and he said, ‘Will I always miss her this much?'” she added. “Asked me! And I said, ‘I don’t know, Gampy.'” (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

Hager continued, “He didn’t live that much longer ’cause I don’t think he could without her. But I just thought that that was such a beautiful thing, and also a heartbreaking thing, because I couldn’t answer the question.'”

Her co-host, Hoda Kotb, seemed moved by the daughter of President George W. Bush’s story and replied, “A lot of people go through their lives and have nothing even close to that. They have love, but not like that, not the kind they can’t live without.”

As previously reported, first lady Barbara Bush died on April 17, 2018. Several months later, President Bush 41 passed away on November 30, 2018. The couple got married in 1945.