Josh Gordon’s Suspension Has Been Lifted, He Can Return December 21

Seattle Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon is off of suspension.

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL announced Thursday that Gordon is free to return December 21 after serving a suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full statement from the NFL below.

Official: #Seahawks WR Josh Gordon is back from suspension and can start practicing the week of Dec. 21. pic.twitter.com/y2zAP1KFDs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 3, 2020

Hopefully, Gordon is finally back in the league for good and his issues with substances are in his past.

The Seattle receiver is incredibly talented, but he’s never managed to stay out of trouble for long. No matter where he’s played, Gordon has run into issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @flash

Now, he’s free to return to the Seahawks in time for a playoff run. If he’s in a great place mentally and in shape, then Seattle has added another weapon for Russell Wilson.

Most importantly, Gordon needs to make sure he’s in a great place off of the field. If he’s not, then football won’t really matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @flash

We’ve cheered for Gordon for years, and we’re all hoping his problems are in his past. He’s been through a lot, and it’s now time to find out what he has left in the tank.