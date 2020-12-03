Kentucky Mayor Reportedly Crashes Into Pole After Falling Asleep In Fast Food Drive-Thru While Drunk

The mayor of a small Kentucky city was arrested Tuesday night and charged with driving under the influence after hitting another car and crashing into a pole, according to local outlets.

Beverly Chester-Burton, mayor of Shively, Kentucky, crashed into a pole around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. Louisville Metro Police told the outlet they found her standing next to a silver Cadillac that had smashed into a large utility pole. (RELATED: Democratic New York Mayor And Former Police Chief Arrested With Crack Cocaine After Pursuit: Sheriff)

Witnesses told officers that Chester-Burton had fallen asleep in the White Castle drive-thru, the Courier Journal reported. Multiple bystanders reportedly tried to wake her up but were unsuccessful.

Kentucky mayor falls asleep in White Castle drive-thru, crashes into pole https://t.co/aB7y5bNbOv pic.twitter.com/JSR1555gGg — New York Post (@nypost) December 3, 2020

The mayor later woke up and “struck the rear of a truck which was pushed into the rear of another vehicle” before leaving the parking lot and hitting the aforementioned pole, according to her citation. Officers claimed to smell alcohol on her breath and gave her a field sobriety test, according to the Courier Journal. (RELATED: Homeowner Calls Cops On 300 To 400 People Who Rented His AirBnb Mansion For Party, Saw Gathering In House Cameras)

The mayor failed the sobriety test and was arrested around 11:35 p.m., according to the Courier Journal. She reportedly told officers she had two apple martinis with dinner around 5:00 p.m., but later changed her story and said the drinks were had later, at 9:00 p.m.