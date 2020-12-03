LSU Is The Biggest Underdog For A Defending National Champ In At Least 40 Years At +30 Against Alabama

LSU is expected to get smoked Saturday by Alabama.

According to ESPN, the +30 spread for the Tigers from William Hill makes LSU the biggest underdog for a defending champ in at least the last 40 years of college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

LSU is currently 3-4 and Alabama is 8-0.

This spread pretty much tells you everything you need to know about how LSU’s football season is going. They’re 3-4 and the biggest underdog for a defending national champ in at least four decades.

If that doesn’t sum up the disaster of a season that has unfolded in Baton Rouge, then I don’t know what will.

This game also isn’t going to be close. Will Alabama cover the -30? I have no idea, but the fact of the matter is that Nick Saban and company will likely boat race the Tigers right off the field.

This game will almost certainly be over by halftime. In fact, I’d be shocked if it wasn’t.

For those interested in watching the massacre, you can catch it at 8:00 EST on CBS!