Meteor Falling To Earth Causes Massive Flash And Sonic Boom Near Lake Ontario

NASA reported Wednesday night a meteor traveling at 56,000 miles per hour and breaking into pieces 22 miles above New York state, according to NBC News.

The meteor, which created a sonic boom and flash over Lake Ontario visible from Washington D.C., broke between Rochester and Syracuse, Bill Cook, head of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office, said, according to NBC News.

In Syracuse’s Onondaga County, emergency dispatchers received 911 calls reporting the sound, the outlet reported. Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society said since most calls were in Syracuse, that’s likely where the meteor blew to bits, according to NBC News.

Video from Toronto’s 1,815–foot CN Tower captured the flare from the meteor. (RELATED: Giant Green Flaming Meteor Flies Over Chicago [VIDEO])

A massive #fireball lit up the sky over parts of the United States and Canada earlier today. Check out this footage that was caught from our #EarthCam‘s in Toronto. Could it be a meteor?? ????☄️ @TourCNTower pic.twitter.com/Qxdz168p0I — EarthCam (@EarthCam) December 2, 2020

“To have something so close to a major city, that’s pretty rare,” Lunsford said, according to NBC News. Lunsford continued, saying that most meteors “drop in the water.”