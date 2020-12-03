Miley Cyrus Says She’s Been Having ‘A Lot’ Of FaceTime Sex While Dating During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Musician Miley Cyrus has been single amid the coronavirus pandemic, but she admitted she’s been having “a lot” of FaceTime sex.

Cyrus opened up about what it’s been like trying to find a partner during these unprecedented times during an interview published Wednesday with Howard Stern.

“I do a lot of FaceTime sex – it’s the safest sex. I’m not getting Covid.”https://t.co/F8ejx9Qei7 — LADbible (@ladbible) December 3, 2020

“This time has been really interesting and challenging for any sort of dating or meeting people,” Cyrus told Stern. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Kept Secret About Her Virginity From Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth For Years)

“I do a lot of FaceTime sex – it’s the safest sex. I’m not getting COVID,” Cyrus added. “I am definitely not going to be doing anything that’s irresponsible for myself or for other people … it’s just ridiculous for anybody that won’t take the right precautions to keep each other safe. It’s fucked up.”

As someone who is also single, I feel for Cyrus. The pandemic has pretty much stopped the social lives of all young people. A serious partner is really not a top priority for anyone right now. However, good for Cyrus to be figuring out how to navigate the field virtually.

I’d love to know more details about where she finds these people that she has FaceTime sex with. Is Cyrus on dating apps? How does she make sure no one talks to the press about their virtual encounters? I have a lot of questions here.