Military Member Reunites With Her Dog After Returning Home From Deployment

A military member has reunited with her dog after returning home from deployment and judging from the video the moment was happy for all involved.

It all went down in Oceanside, California, when Joy Nameth, a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, returned home from deployment on the USS Makin Island and was greeted by her 9-year-old Labrador named Sadie, according to piece on YouTube by Happily. (RELATED: Watch: Great White Shark Surprises Australia Cops [VIDEO])

Check it out!

In the clip, we see the pooch walking out to see his owner fairly casually before getting close enough to catch her scent and then it is clear that the animal recognizes his mama and is very excited to see her. (RELATED: Watch This Herd Of Cows Help Police Take Down A Car Thief Suspect [VIDEO])

At one point, Sadie started jumping up and down all over Joy before the two share in a sweet embrace, clearly signaling both are very pleased to see the other. The foster mom then hands over the leash and the two ladies share a hug.

Joy, who lives in Colorado, was called back out to serve two months ago, so she reached out to a group called Dogs on Deployment, which helps pets of military members find a temporary home while their owner is out to service. In 24 hours, Joy’s pooch had a temporary home for the next two months while she was out of the country.

Nameth returned on Nov. 8 and the pet organization helped plan the special reunion between her and her sweet dog.