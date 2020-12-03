Plane Lands On Minnesota Highway, Video Shows

A plane crash-landed on Wednesday night on a Minnesota highway, video footage shows.

Pilot Craig Gifford, a 52-year-old from Minneapolis, landed the Bellanca Viking plane on Interstate 694 around 9:30 p.m. in a suspected emergency, hitting a vehicle, CBS Minnesota reported. Officials reported no injuries. (RELATED: Video Captures The Moment Plane With Presumptive Texas House Speaker On board Overruns The Runway)

WATCH:

“Tonight deputies responded to a plane vs vehicle in Arden Hills, MN. While in flight a small plane appeared to have engine failure,” The Ramsey County Deputy’s Federation tweeted Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Ramsey County Deputy’s Federation both responded to the incident, according to a Facebook post.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) preliminary information indicated two were on board the plane at the time of the crash, Fox 9 reported. The highway was temporarily closed as the crews cleared the scene.

The FAA and the National Transportation and Safety Board are both investigating the incident, The Associated Press reported.

The FAA told the DCNF they will release the tail number when they identify the plane.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. The Ramey County Deputy’s Federation referred the DCNF to the Minnesota State Patrol and the FAA.

