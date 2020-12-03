REPORT: Former Adviser For Gov. Gavin Newsom, Nathan Ballard, Arrested On Felony Domestic Violence Charges

A former adviser for Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom was reportedly arrested on felony domestic violence charges on Oct. 18.

Nathan Ballard, who founded The Press Shop, was charged with two felony charges of willful cruelty to a child with possible injury and death, and domestic violence, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Politico reported Thursday.

BREAKING: Nathan Ballard, aide to Gov. Gavin Newsom and high-profile Democratic strategist, charged with felony domestic violence, including allegedly trying to suffocate his 4-year-old daughter.https://t.co/gfvNjbTZ4a — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 3, 2020

Napa County Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero told Politico that Ballard would be formally charged Thursday. (RELATED: REPORT: Ryan Leaf Sentenced To Probation After Being Arrested On A Domestic Violence Charge)

The domestic violence incident reportedly occurred at the Carneros Resort and Spa after Ballard “had consumed a large amount of alcohol and some marijuana,” sources reportedly told Politico.

An adult victim claimed Ballard “charged her and pushed her with both hands into the glass doors,” Politico reported. Ballard also “attempted to suffocate the child victim with the pillow,” the outlet reported.

The adult woman reported the attack to police next morning.

Ballard denied the allegations in a text message to Politico.

“I’ve spent my career in crisis communications fighting on behalf the wrongfully accused, and now for the first time I really know what it feels like to be in their shoes,” Ballard said in the statement, the outlet reported. “I will be exonerated. I love my children more than anything on earth, and we will be reunited.”