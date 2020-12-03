Nordstrom Advertises $740 Designer Dress And Glove Outfit That Looks Like A Bloody Surgeon’s Scrubs

Nordstrom released a $740 pair of gloves named the “Gloved Double Satin Bolero” that is being mocked for resembling a bloody surgeon’s scrubs, according to The New York Post.

The item’s description reads, “Saturated in a head-turning red hue, this double-satin bolero fitted with lambskin-leather gloves evokes the golden era of Hollywood,” The New York Post reported. (RELATED: White House: Nordstrom Dropping Ivanka Trump’s Line Is A ‘Direct Attack’ On President Trump)

The gloves are paired with a blue evening gown in the photo on Nordstrom’s website.

How did @Nordstrom know a serial killer silk dress is exactly what I need for the holidays? ???????? pic.twitter.com/rLJHPWteah — Emily Kaiser (@EmilyJoyKaiser) December 2, 2020

Designer Meryll Rogge said the piece was designed in October of last year. She aimed to reflect the brand’s identity by integrating masculine and feminine elements. “Little did we know that a year later, we would be in the middle of an international pandemic, and that our accessory would be the starting point for such a fun and unexpected discussion,” Rogge said, according to Insider.

Rogge responded to the sarcastic reviews mocking the dress that Nordstrom shoppers wrote. She said, “We’re happy our object inspired all this creative writing. We are aware this item is not accessible for a lot of people, but firmly believe our collection is here for everyone to enjoy!”, reported Insider.