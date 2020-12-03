NYPD Uncovers Huge Drug Trafficking Ring, Arrests 14 Men For Dealing Crack Cocaine

The New York Police Department uncovered a year-long drug trafficking ring in Manhattan that led to the arrest of 14 men.

The men were charged with “participating in a conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine,” according to a press release shared Thursday by the Department of Justice. The cocaine trafficking ring was located near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between 120th Street and 123rd Street, in Harlem, the press release stated.

NYPD, feds arrest 14 alleged drug dealers in Harlem trafficking ring https://t.co/184hGpxHbK pic.twitter.com/rqZ7ftUl9l — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) December 3, 2020

“As alleged in the Indictment, the defendants were responsible for selling large amounts of crack cocaine in Manhattan,” Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a press release. “Thanks to the extraordinary work of our partners at NYPD and HSI, the defendants now face federal charges for their crimes.” (RELATED: CBP Seized Nearly $4 Million Of Narcotics In Thanksgiving Day Drug Bust)

“HSI and NYPD dismantled a criminal organization that allegedly trafficked and distributed heroin and cocaine while terrorizing our streets with violence and no regard for the welfare of our community,” HSI Special Agent in Charge Peter C. Fitzhugh said. “Eradicating this ruthless syndicate will provide some relief to our neighborhoods, and is a step forward in an effort to safeguard our homeland.”

All 14 men are facing life in prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. One man is also facing three extra counts after being accused of attempting to rob someone at gunpoint, according to the press release.