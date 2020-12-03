Obama, Bush And Clinton Say They’ll Take Coronavirus Vaccine ‘On Camera’ To Prove Its Safety

President Donald Trump’s three immediate predecessors, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, all said they’ll take the coronavirus vaccine produced by Operation Warp Speed on camera to prove its safety to the public.

“People like Anthony Fauci, who I know, and I’ve worked with, I trust completely,” Obama said in an Sirius XM interview airing Thursday. “So, if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting Covid, absolutely, I’m going to take it.” (RELATED: Pence Tells Governors That Vaccine Distribution Is Scheduled To Begin December 14)

“I promise you that when it’s been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it,” he continued. “I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting Covid.”

Furthermore, representatives for W. Bush and Clinton echoed Obama’s sentiments in statements to CNN.

“A few weeks ago President Bush asked me to let Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx know that, when the time is right, he wants to do what he can to help encourage his fellow citizens to get vaccinated,” W. Bush’s chief of staff, Freddy Ford, stated. “First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations. Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera.”

“President Clinton will definitely take a vaccine as soon as available to him, based on the priorities determined by public health officials,” Clinton spokesperson Angel Urena added. “He will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s inquiries on the statements.

Vice President Mike Pence told the nation’s governors that the White House expects vaccine distribution to begin on December 14.

“We strongly believe the vaccine distribution process could begin the week of December 14,” he said on a recent conference call. “The American people deserve to know the cavalry is on the way.”