REPORT: 11-Year-Old Dies After Shooting Himself In Head During Online Class

An 11-year-old elementary school student in California died Wednesday after he allegedly shot himself in the head during an online class, local authorities said.

The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office announced that Adan Llanos, a student at Woodbridge Elementary School in San Joaquin County, died from injuries caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed the 11-year-old was in his Zoom class with both his microphone and camera off, CBS 13 reported. The boy’s sister, who was in her own online class at the time, got help from her teacher and neighbor to call local authorities, according to the CBS affiliate. (RELATED: Seven-Year-Old’s Sexual Assault Live-Streamed During Break From Online Class)

A middle school student shot himself in the head during a Zoom class today in California. He was 11. Suicides in preteens are normally vanishingly rare.https://t.co/dZ54JoRFvn — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) December 3, 2020

Sheriff’s deputies responded to calls around 11 a.m. that reported a person had been shot, officials announced on Facebook. Deputies found the boy with a severe head injury and took him to a hospital, where he was joined by his parents, the statement said.

The death may have been a suicide, the CBS affiliate reported.

“Our thoughts are with the family and all those affected by this tragic event,” the Sheriff’s Facebook statement continued.

Superintendent of the Lodi Unified School District, Cathy Nichols-Washer, said in a Facebook statement that the community is “deeply saddened,” and that counseling and support services would be made available to students and staff, the Sacramento Bee reported.

“Our thoughts are with the family affected by this terrible tragedy,” Nichols-Washer said on Facebook. “We also offer our condolences to the Woodbridge Elementary community.”

Paul Warren, who oversees mental health services in the district, described to CBS 13 the impact this could have on the community.

“Sometimes we go through things that are temporary emotional experiences and with the support of family and other trained people we can get through those things. It’s tragic. Everybody’s has been impacted by this,” Warren said.

The Lodi Unified School district will hold classes Thursday, according to the CBS affiliate.