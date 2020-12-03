Oregon Coach Dana Altman Says Basketball Is ‘All’ Players ‘Have’ Without Dating And Parties

Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman recently had some blunt comments about the state of college sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus has had a huge impact on sports, and college athletics are nothing like we're used to seeing. The man leading the Ducks painted a bleak picture when talking about his players' spirits.

Altman said the following Wednesday night while talking about the problems with morale created by coronavirus, according to 247Sports:

Think of school. No dates, no eating out, no parties. No nothing. It’s not college. In 40 years of coaching college basketball, I don’t think I’ve ever seen more stress on our player’s faces than I have this year. I don’t even think it’s close. They are not having fun off the floor. Basketball is all they have.

Yeah, it’s pretty damn hard to disagree with Altman’s opinions on this one. I can’t imagine how boring this season must be.

Hell, ignore the fact that it’s boring. I can’t imagine the kind of strain it’s having on the regular routine players have.

I used to work in college basketball. I’m very familiar with the schedule. You go to class, practice, play games and party.

Right now, a lot of classes are virtual, parties are extremely limited or not happening and I’d imagine most human contact the players get is with each other.

Remember, they’re all getting tested for coronavirus on a regular basis. If there’s an outbreak, then everything can get shut down.

The idea of a large group gathering with women, one of the benefits of being a D1 athlete, can’t even be considered right now.

At least this season doesn’t count towards a year of eligibility. It’s just house money. Hopefully, athletes are back to normal next season and get back to partying in their free time.